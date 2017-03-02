 
Expert Perspectives Available on Trump Administration

Released: 2-Mar-2017

University of Texas at Austin (UT Austin)

Government/Law, Immigration, U.S. Politics, Local - Texas
  • Trump Administration, trump travel ban, Trump Campaign, Energy and Environmental Policy, Ethics

    • Donald Trump was sworn in as America’s 45th President just over one month ago, since then he has dominated the media cycle. His appointments, speeches, conversations, executive orders and even his personal life have all been under intense scrutiny, review and analysis by journalists, academics and politicians.

    Experts at the McCombs School of Business at The University of Texas at Austin are available to speak on topics such as international trade and relations, energy, healthcare, ethics, public policy, the economy and a host of other topics concerning the current administration.

    The full list of experts can be found on our website.

    For more information, contact: Samantha Harris, Red McCombs School of Business, Samantha.Harris@mccombs.utexas.edu or 512-471-6746

