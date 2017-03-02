CORNELL UNIVERSITY MEDIA RELATIONS OFFICE

Sessions’ deception on Russia echoes Bill Clinton’s lies on Lewinsky





Richard Bensel, professor of government at Cornell University is an expert in American politics, parties and elections, says that Jeff Sessions’ dissimulation on Russia is akin to Bill Clinton’s lies about his affair with Monica Lewinsky – and Congress should be mindful of that in its response.

Bensel says:

"Jeff Sessions stated in his testimony before Congress that he was ‘unaware’ of any communication between the Trump campaign and Russian officials and he now says that his contacts with the Russian ambassador were solely restricted to his role as an United States Senator.

“The Attorney General's dissimulation should remind us of Bill Clinton's claim that he ‘did not have sex with that woman.’ The distinction in both cases is not something that we should interpret one way or another, depending on the eye of the beholder.

“Sessions should, at the very least, recuse himself from the investigation into Russian ties with the Trump campaign. Whether or not he should resign is something that an independent investigation would ultimately determine."

