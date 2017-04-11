Newswise — The American Thyroid Association (ATA) has awarded a Research Grant to David Sharlin, Ph.D., Assistant Professor, Department of Biological Sciences, Minnesota State University, Mankato, for his project entitled "Thyroid Hormone and Local Insulin-like Growth Factor Production in Developing Brain." Reduced levels of thyroid hormone (TH) during development put a child at risk of permanent neurological deficits. Dr. Sharlin proposes that these neurological defects result, at least in part, from a significant decrease in the production of insulin-like growth factor (Igf1) in the brain of patients with developmental hypothyroidism. Furthermore, Dr. Sharlin suggests that the reduced levels of brain Igf1 are independent of changes in blood levels of Igf1 in hypothyroidism. Dr. Sharlin will perform studies in a mouse model to determine in what brain regions Igf1 is reduced following developmental hypothyroidism, to compared the changes in brain and serum Igf1 levels, and to demonstrate that the neurological effects of low TH are a direct result of reduced brain Igf1.

Dr. Motoyasu Saji, Chair, ATA Research Committee says, "The ATA research grant program has been supporting young scientists in various thyroid-related research area, including clinical, translational, and basic areas, over many years. Every year we receive more than 50 Grant applications from various countries around the world. We are excited to see young thyroid researchers, who attack current clinical problems and basic scientific questions using state of art technologies, new ideas, and new views. Many current leaders in the ATA were award recipients, showing the long-lasting importance of the research grant program. The ATA views the grant program as a gateway to a career in thyroid research and further engagement with the ATA. Finally, we appreciate the generous support from members and cancer survivors, to make possible the continuation of this excellent program."

The American Thyroid Association (ATA) has awarded 85 thyroid research grants totaling over $2.2 million since the inception of the Research Fund. In addition, the ATA rigorously manages the selection of research projects and distribution of over $1.8 million generously donated to the ATA specifically for research grants from ThyCa: Thyroid Cancer Survivors’ Association, Inc., Bite Me Cancer and Thyroid Head and Neck Cancer Foundation. For information on other research grants underway and funded by the ATA, see http://www.thyroid.org/professionals/research-grants/thyroid-research-grant-recipients/.

ThyCa: Thyroid Cancer Survivors’ Association, Inc. (ThyCa) has provided funding in support of 60 special research grants totaling $1,680,000 focused on thyroid cancer and medullary thyroid cancer since 2003. ThyCa is supporting three research grants in 2016 and three renewing grants. ThyCa is a member of the ATA Alliance for Patient Education. Find out more at www.thyca.org.

Bite Me Cancer (BMC) is our newest grant funder supporting five thyroid cancer grants since 2014 for a total of $143,750. BMC will be supporting a new thyroid cancer grant in 2016 and one renewing grant. BMC is a member of the ATA Alliance for Patient Education. Find out more at www.bitemecancer.org.

