Newswise — NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. – Rutgers University has licensed a technology that allows for the mass production of high-quality graphene at a reduced cost to Everpower International Holdings Co., Ltd. (“Everpower”).

Invented by a team led by Manish Chhowalla, professor of materials science and engineering in the School of Engineering at Rutgers University–New Brunswick, the method uses microwaves to produce high-quality graphene from graphene oxide, and has the potential to generate large quantities of it at low cost. Chhowalla is a leading expert in the field of graphene research and has been developing graphene manufacturing technologies for more than a decade.

Graphene is a nano-material with remarkable thermal conductivity, electric conductivity and mechanical strength. As a result, graphene has the potential to be used in enormous industrial applications, including semiconductor, battery and composite materials, providing the basis for improving many traditional industries by replacing less efficient materials.

“This partnership will enable the production of large quantities of graphene oxide and its facile reduction with microwaves,” Chhowalla said. “The ability to manufacture graphene on a large scale will allow Everpower to test a variety of products containing the material.”

Everpower signed an exclusive license with Rutgers to commercialize this technology and develop related graphene products, initially in China. As part of the license, Everpower will sign a research agreement with Rutgers to sponsor further development of graphene-related technologies and products in Chhowalla’s lab.

“This is a unique opportunity to get an important technology out into the world,” said David Kimball, associate vice president for research commercialization at Rutgers. “This creative and collaborative arrangement with Everpower demonstrates how committed we are to advancing Rutgers technologies, and Professor Chhowalla’s invention has the potential to be of great value in this competitive area of research.”

About Rutgers – Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, is a leading national research university. Established in 1766 and celebrated a milestone 250th anniversary in 2016, it is the eighth oldest higher education institution in the nation. More than 69,000 students and 22,000 faculty and staff learn, work and serve the public at sites across New Jersey and around the world. Rutgers–New Brunswick is the state’s only public institution in the prestigious Association of American Universities. Rutgers belongs to the Big Ten Academic Alliance, which comprises 14 world-class research universities. It is among the top 20 public U.S. universities for total R&D funding, and over the past two years has seen a 22 percent increase in research grants and sponsored programs, up to $637.9 million in FY2016. The Office of Research and Economic Development is a central point for industry access and maintains businessportal.rutgers.edu.

About Everpower – Everpower International Holdings Co., Ltd. is a New York-based investment company, aiming at investing in high-tech projects in North America and Europe before introducing them to China where there is growing market and demand for high-tech products. The ultimate goal of Everpower is to improve quality of life by investing in projects that bring health and happiness.