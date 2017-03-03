ASU is the lead institution for a new U.S. Department of Transportation Center that will focus on improving regional travel demand forecasting.

The Center for Teaching Old Models New Tricks — or TOMNET for short — puts ASU in charge of a consortium researchers at the Georgia Institute of Technology, the University of Washington and the University of South Florida.

Ram Pendyala is a professor in the Civil, Environmental and Sustainable Engineering program of the School of Sustainable Engineering and the Built Environment, one of ASU’s Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering.

Read more about TOMNET: https://asunow.asu.edu/20170105-asu-set-play-leading-role-planning-future-nation%E2%80%99s-transportation-systems

