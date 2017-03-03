 
< Previous Article Return to Article List Next Article >

Ram Pendyala, TOMNET Director, Available to Address U.S. Transportation Infrastructure.

Article ID: 670543

Released: 3-Mar-2017 11:05 AM EST

Source Newsroom: Arizona State University (ASU)

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
  • Share
Expert Pitch

  • Ram Pendyala is a professor in the Civil, Environmental and Sustainable Engineering program of the School of Sustainable Engineering and director of the USDOT Transportation Center (TOMNET) at Arizona State University.

MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Technology, Travel and Transportation

ASU is the lead institution for a new U.S. Department of Transportation Center that will focus on improving regional travel demand forecasting.

The Center for Teaching Old Models New Tricks — or TOMNET for short — puts ASU in charge of a consortium researchers at the Georgia Institute of Technology, the University of Washington and the University of South Florida.

Ram Pendyala is a professor in the Civil, Environmental and Sustainable Engineering program of the School of Sustainable Engineering and the Built Environment, one of ASU’s Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering.

Read more about TOMNET: https://asunow.asu.edu/20170105-asu-set-play-leading-role-planning-future-nation%E2%80%99s-transportation-systems

COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

Comment/Share

Share

Leave a comment...





Chat now!