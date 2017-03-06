Newswise — Princeton, NJ—March 6, 2017—The International Society for Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research (ISPOR) announced plenary sessions and speakers for its 22nd Annual International Meeting that will be held May 20-24, 2017 in Boston, MA, USA. The conference will focus on significant changes in health care and policy with the timely theme, Evidence and Value in a Time of Social and Policy Change. Conference Co-Chairs are William H. Crown, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, OptumLabs, Boston, MA, USA and Peter J. Neumann, ScD, Professor and Director, Center for the Evaluation of Value and Risk in Health, Institute for Clinical Research and Health Policy Studies, Tufts Medical Center, Boston, MA, USA.

The first plenary session, Where Is US Health Policy Going?, is scheduled for Monday, May 22, 2017 and features 4 leading health economists (2 who have advised Democrats and 2 who have counseled Republicans) to discuss key topical health policy issues facing the United States and the world. Plenary speakers include:

- Moderator: Peter J. Neumann, ScD

- Speaker: Joseph R. Antos, PhD, Wilson H. Taylor Scholar in Health Care and Retirement Policy, American Enterprise Institute, Washington, DC, USA

- Speaker: David M. Cutler, PhD, Harvard College Professor, Otto Eckstein Professor of Applied Economics, Harvard University, Cambridge, MA, USA

- Speaker: Jonathan Gruber, PhD, Ford Professor of Economics, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, MA, USA

- Speaker: Gail R. Wilensky, PhD, Economist and Senior Fellow, Project HOPE, Baltimore, MD, USA

The second plenary, Social Network Interventions and Population Health, features the work of Dr. Nicholas Christakis who will review recent research from his lab describing two classes of social network interventions—involving both offline and online networks—that can help make the world better. He will also discuss how by understanding social influence, it is possible to intervene in social systems to make improvements in diverse arenas such as health, wealth, cooperation, coordination, and learning. Speakers include:

- Moderator: Shelby D. Reed, PhD, RPh, Professor, Duke University, Durham, NC, USA

- Speaker: Nicholas A. Christakis, MD, PhD, MPH, Sol Goldman Professor, Social and Natural Science, Co-Director, Yale Institute for Network Science, Yale University, New Haven, CT, USA

The third plenary session, When Do We Really Need Randomized Controlled Trials?, will address how big data is changing the strength of evidence in observational studies and how this is influencing the types of studies where randomization is necessary. Speakers include:

- Moderator: William H. Crown, PhD

- Speaker: Steven Goodman, MD, MHS, PhD, Associate Dean of Clinical and Translational Research and Professor of Medicine and Health Research and Policy, Stanford University School of Medicine, Stanford, CA, USA

- Speaker: Sebastian Schneeweiss, MD, ScD, Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School and Vice Chief, Division of Pharmacoepidemiology and Pharmacoeconomics, Department of Medicine, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Boston, MA, USA

- Speaker: Robert M. Califf, MD, Donald F. Fortin, MD Professor of Cardiology, School of Medicine, Duke University, Durham, NC, USA (invited)

ISPOR is recognized globally as the leading educational and scientific organization for health economics and outcomes research (HEOR) and its use in health care decision making. The ISPOR 22nd Annual International Meeting is expected to draw more than 4,000 health care stakeholders with an interest in HEOR, including policy makers, payers, thought leaders, researchers, academicians, decision makers, and patient representatives. The conference also features the Society’s renowned Essential HEOR Education curriculum of half-day and full-day short courses on May 20-21, 2017. The ISPOR Short Course Program offers 30+ HEOR course topics across 7 tracks. A variety of issue panels, workshops, forums, educational symposia, podium presentations, and poster presentations will also be featured.

