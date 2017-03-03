Newswise — The University of Illinois at Chicago’s Latino Cultural Center, Latin American and Latino studies program and department of Hispanic and Italian studies will present “MexiRicans in Chicago,” a talk examining language and ethnic identity of U.S. Latinos in Chicago.

WHEN:

March 8

2:30 – 4 p.m.

WHERE:

Rafael Cintrón Ortiz Latino Cultural Center

Lecture Center B-2

803 S. Morgan St.

(located directly west of UIC Student Center East, 750 S. Halsted)

DETAILS:

Kim Potowski, UIC professor of Spanish linguistics in the department of Hispanic and Italian studies, will be the featured speaker for “MexiRicans in Chicago,” which will address topics surrounding the increased diversity of Latinos in the U.S. with particular focus on Mexican-Puerto Rican heritage.

The presentation will explore how ethnic identity is defined and how mono-ethnic and mono-dialectal Mexicans and Puerto Ricans in Chicago accept or challenge “mixed” individuals. The presentation also aims to explore the role of language in ethnic identity.

The presentation is free and open to the public. Accommodations are available. For more information, call (312) 996-3095 or visit the Latino Cultural Center website.