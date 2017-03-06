An immigration and refugee law expert who has worked with Iraqi refugees is available to speak about President Trump’s expected revised travel ban, anticipated to be signed as early as Monday, March 6.

Shana Tabak, who terms the revision as “Muslim Ban 2.0,” is a visiting assistant professor of global studies at Georgia State University’s Global Studies Institute in Atlanta, a metro area with a large immigrant and refugee population.

Tabak is available at stabak@gsu.edu, and her bio is at http://gsi.gsu.edu/profile/shana-tabak-3/. Her expertise includes immigration law, asylum and refugee law, and international human rights.

Tabak's direct mobile contact information is available in the contact box on this page, visible to logged-in registrants of the Newswise system.

The new order is expected to replace an earlier version that was blocked by federal judges, excluding Iraq from the list of other Muslim-majority nations whose citizens are prevented from entering the United States.

Those countries include Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Iran, Libya and Yemen.

Tabak has worked on behalf of Iraqi refugees in conjunction with the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees in Amman, Jordan.

She has also with several human and immigrant rights organizations in the U.S., Latin America, and in the Middle East. With the Tahirih Justice Center in Washington, D.C., she has handled cases on behalf of immigrant women and girls fleeing gender-based violence.

Tabak has also served as an expert witness in U.S. immigration court in cases involving migrants who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or Intersex (LGBTI).

