Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Begins Search for New Hockey Coach

Newswise — Troy, N.Y. — Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute men’s ice hockey coach, Seth Appert, has been relieved of his responsibilities with the Engineers, Rensselaer Athletic Director Lee Mc Elroy announced today.

"We conduct annual evaluations of our athletic programs and the performance of all our coaches at the end of the season and we have determined that a change in leadership is necessary,” McElroy said. “We appreciate Coach Appert’s contributions and wish him the best in his career.”

Rensselaer has engaged Parker Executive Search to lead a national search for the next head men’s ice hockey coach.

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, founded in 1824, is America’s first technological research university. For nearly 200 years, Rensselaer has been defining the scientific and technological advances of our world. Rensselaer faculty and alumni represent 85 members of the National Academy of Engineering, 17 members of the National Academy of Sciences, 25 members of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, 8 members of the National Academy of Medicine, 8 members of the National Academy of Inventors, and 5 members of the National Inventors Hall of Fame, as well as a Nobel Prize winner in Physics. With over 7,000 students and nearly 100,000 living alumni, Rensselaer is addressing the global challenges facing the 21st century—to change lives, to advance society, and to change the world. To learn more, go to www.rpi.edu.

Parker Executive Search is a leading global retained executive search firm that specializes in athletic searches. Parker has a national and international client base including top intercollegiate athletics programs and sports businesses, leading colleges and universities, Fortune 500 corporations, privately held startups, nationally-recognized academic health science centers, hospitals/health systems, and best-in-class not-for-profits.

