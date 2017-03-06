 
< Previous Article Return to Article List Next Article >

Loyola Pediatric Infectious Disease Expert Available to Discuss Mumps Cases in Illinois Northwest Suburbs

Article ID: 670653

Released: 6-Mar-2017 12:05 PM EST

Source Newsroom: Loyola University Health System

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
contact patient services
  • Share
Expert Pitch
MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Children's Health, Dermatology, Infectious Diseases, Public Health, Local - Illinois, Local - Chicago Metro
KEYWORDS
  • Infectious Diseases, pediatrcs, Mumps, Illinois, Teenagers

    • Recent cases of mumps in the northwest suburbs are being investigated for a potential outbreak.

    Loyola Medicine pediatrician Nadia Qureshi, MD, FAAP, is available to speak on the topic of mumps in children. Dr. Qureshi has clinical expertise in infectious disease and immunizations.

    Contact Kate Hedlin at 708-216-0787 to set up an interview.

    COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

    Comment/Share

    Share

    Leave a comment...





    Chat now!