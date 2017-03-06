Loyola Pediatric Infectious Disease Expert Available to Discuss Mumps Cases in Illinois Northwest Suburbs
Recent cases of mumps in the northwest suburbs are being investigated for a potential outbreak.
Loyola Medicine pediatrician Nadia Qureshi, MD, FAAP, is available to speak on the topic of mumps in children. Dr. Qureshi has clinical expertise in infectious disease and immunizations.
