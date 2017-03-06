Richard E. Levy is the J.B. Smith Distinguished Professor of Constitutional Law at the University of Kansas School of Law. Levy frequently speaks with media on constitutional topics and cases, including abortion rights, Supreme Court rulings on controversial cases, school finance and other contested decisions. He joined the KU Law faculty in 1985, having received his law degree with honors from the University of Chicago Law School. Before joining the faculty, he served as a clerk for Judge Richard Posner of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit. In teaching and research, he has focused on constitutional law, administrative law and government institutions.

Lua K. Yuille is an associate professor of Law at the University of Kansas School of Law and is an expert in immigration law, business associations, corporate governance and property law. In her scholarship she connects property theory, business law and group identity. Before entering academia, Yuille served as a clerk for Judge Dorothy Nelson of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit and an extern for Magistrate Judge Andrew Peck of the Southern District of New York. For many years, she was a corporate lawyer focused on Latin American business transactions and pro bono immigration practice.