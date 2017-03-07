Media, Public Invited to Visit NASA's James Webb Space Telescope Exhibit at 'South by Southwest'
Article ID: 670672
Released: 7-Mar-2017 1:00 PM EST
Source Newsroom: Space Telescope Science Institute (STScI)
MEDIA CONTACT
Available for logged-in reporters only
CITATIONS
CHANNELS
FOR RELEASE: 1:00 pm (EST) March 7, 2017
RELEASE: STScI-MA-Webb17-01
Media, Public Invited to Visit NASA's James Webb Space Telescope Exhibit at 'South by Southwest'
Newswise — NASA is partnering with the Space Telescope Science Institute (STScI) and the Northrop Grumman Corporation to highlight the James Webb Space Telescope at South by Southwest (SXSW) from March 12 to 18, 2017. The Webb telescope exhibit will be located at the Austin Convention Center, 500 E. Cesar Chavez Street, Austin, Texas.
Visitors can talk with scientists and engineers who will share how Webb will be the premier space observatory for astronomers worldwide, extending the tantalizing discoveries of the Hubble Space telescope. The James Webb Space Telescope exhibit at SXSW will feature an augmented reality version of the telescope, an infrared camera demonstration, 3-D animation of the Telescope’s deployment and some of the unique materials used to construct the Webb telescope.
The Webb telescope is NASA's top science program in development that will allow scientists to peer ever farther into the cosmos, seeing things no previous telescope has been able to see and explore the formation of the first stars and galaxies.
1. March 14 at 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. CT: SXSW Interactive Panel: “New Eyes on Our Home System: NASA's Next Telescope,” SXSW Festival, J.W. Marriott, 110 E 2nd Street, Room: Salon AB, Austin, TX 78701
Panelists include:
• Dr. Alberto Conti, astrophysicist and innovation manager, Northrop Grumman
• Dr. Amber Straughn, astrophysicist, NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center
• Dr. Stephanie Milam, planetary scientist, NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center
• Dr. Joel Green, astrophysicist and project scientist, Space Telescope Science Institute
They will discuss the innovative technologies behind and fascinating science expected from the Webb telescope that will push the boundaries of what is capable for spacecraft. Panel topics will address the unique telescope’s infrared capabilities to measure varying conditions and atmospheres of other planets.
Media RSVP, contact Connie Reese by 12 p.m. CT on March 13, 2017 at 661-618-4391 or connie.reese@ngc.com.
For additional panel and SXSW required credential information:
http://schedule.sxsw.com/2017/events/PP62619 (Badge holders)
2. March 12 to 15: Webb telescope material and presenters at the NASA Exhibit in the SXSW Trade Show, Austin Convention Center, Exhibit Hall 2, 3 & 4, All Badges (Platinum, Interactive, Film, Music)
http://www.sxsw.com/exhibitions/trade-show/ (Badge holders)
For more information, including a full list of events, visit the SXSW event website at: http://www.sxsw.com/attend/getting-around/austin-convention-center
For more information about South by Southwest, visit: http://sxsw.com/.
For more information about the James Webb Space Telescope, visit:
http://www.jwst.nasa.gov or http://www.nasa.gov/webb.
Laura Betz
NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, Greenbelt, Maryland
Laura.e.betz@nasa.gov
301-286-9030
Bonnie Meinke
Space Telescope Science Institute, Baltimore, Maryland
meinke@stsci.edu
410-338-2923
Connie Reese
Northrop Grumman Corporation, Redondo Beach, California
Connie.Reese@ngc.com
310-812-3166