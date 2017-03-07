FOR RELEASE: 1:00 pm (EST) March 7, 2017

RELEASE: STScI-MA-Webb17-01

Media, Public Invited to Visit NASA's James Webb Space Telescope Exhibit at 'South by Southwest'

Newswise — NASA is partnering with the Space Telescope Science Institute (STScI) and the Northrop Grumman Corporation to highlight the James Webb Space Telescope at South by Southwest (SXSW) from March 12 to 18, 2017. The Webb telescope exhibit will be located at the Austin Convention Center, 500 E. Cesar Chavez Street, Austin, Texas.

Visitors can talk with scientists and engineers who will share how Webb will be the premier space observatory for astronomers worldwide, extending the tantalizing discoveries of the Hubble Space telescope. The James Webb Space Telescope exhibit at SXSW will feature an augmented reality version of the telescope, an infrared camera demonstration, 3-D animation of the Telescope’s deployment and some of the unique materials used to construct the Webb telescope.

The Webb telescope is NASA's top science program in development that will allow scientists to peer ever farther into the cosmos, seeing things no previous telescope has been able to see and explore the formation of the first stars and galaxies.

1. March 14 at 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. CT: SXSW Interactive Panel: “New Eyes on Our Home System: NASA's Next Telescope,” SXSW Festival, J.W. Marriott, 110 E 2nd Street, Room: Salon AB, Austin, TX 78701

Panelists include:

• Dr. Alberto Conti, astrophysicist and innovation manager, Northrop Grumman

• Dr. Amber Straughn, astrophysicist, NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center

• Dr. Stephanie Milam, planetary scientist, NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center

• Dr. Joel Green, astrophysicist and project scientist, Space Telescope Science Institute

They will discuss the innovative technologies behind and fascinating science expected from the Webb telescope that will push the boundaries of what is capable for spacecraft. Panel topics will address the unique telescope’s infrared capabilities to measure varying conditions and atmospheres of other planets.

Media RSVP, contact Connie Reese by 12 p.m. CT on March 13, 2017 at 661-618-4391 or connie.reese@ngc.com.

For additional panel and SXSW required credential information:

http://schedule.sxsw.com/2017/events/PP62619 (Badge holders)

2. March 12 to 15: Webb telescope material and presenters at the NASA Exhibit in the SXSW Trade Show, Austin Convention Center, Exhibit Hall 2, 3 & 4, All Badges (Platinum, Interactive, Film, Music)

http://www.sxsw.com/exhibitions/trade-show/ (Badge holders)

For more information, including a full list of events, visit the SXSW event website at: http://www.sxsw.com/attend/getting-around/austin-convention-center

For more information about South by Southwest, visit: http://sxsw.com/.

For more information about the James Webb Space Telescope, visit:

http://www.jwst.nasa.gov or http://www.nasa.gov/webb.

Laura Betz

NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, Greenbelt, Maryland

Laura.e.betz@nasa.gov

301-286-9030

Bonnie Meinke

Space Telescope Science Institute, Baltimore, Maryland

meinke@stsci.edu

410-338-2923

Connie Reese

Northrop Grumman Corporation, Redondo Beach, California

Connie.Reese@ngc.com

310-812-3166



