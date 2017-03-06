 
@Umich Law Prof., Civil Rights Expert: New Travel Ban Is Tainted by All the Same Evidence of Religious Discrimination That Doomed the 1st

Government/Law, Travel and Transportation, Immigration, U.S. Politics
  • Trump, Travel, ban, Muslim, Executive Order

    • Credit: University of Michigan

      Margo Schlanger, Professor of Law, University of Michigan

    Margo Schlanger, the Henry M. Butzel Professor of Law at University of Michigan, is a leading authority on civil rights issues and served as the officer for civil rights and civil liberties in the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

    "Expect lots of litigation to continue: the new travel ban is tainted by all the same evidence of religious discrimination that doomed the old travel ban," she said. "It affects fewer people, and people with fewer ties to the United States, so that makes judicial intervention a bit harder. On the other hand, it's clear the Trump Administration timed and shaped the new ban based on the news cycle—which undermines any presidential demand for deference on the topic of national security."

    Contact: mschlan@umich.edu

