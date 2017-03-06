Newswise — The University of Illinois at Chicago Gender and Sexuality Center will be hosting /SANCTUARY/, a spring art exhibit focusing on the definition of the word in the current political climate.

WHEN/WHERE:

Spring Exhibit – /SANCTUARY/

Opening reception: March 15

4:30-7 p.m.

Exhibit: March 8-May 5

Behavioral Sciences Building

Room 183 FlexSpace

1007 W. Harrison St.

DETAILS:

The UIC Gender and Sexuality Center is producing the exhibit in partnership with the Sex Workers Outreach Project to explore the ideas and images of refuge, safety, strength in community and resistance.

The exhibit hopes to question the definition of a sanctuary as a place of refuge and safety in the current political climate and how the word extends to safety for sex workers and others, including the undocumented, Muslims, people with disabilities and the LGBTQ community. The exhibit will feature a range of artists’ perspectives.

The exhibit and the opening are free and open to the public. Anyone requiring accommodations should call (312)413-8619 or email lgbtqa@uic.edu.