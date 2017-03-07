 
< Previous Article Return to Article List

Texas Tech Team Targets Tornadic Storms in the Southeast with VORTEX-SE

The team from Texas Tech will collect meteorological data using StickNets, weather balloons and lightning mapping array sensors.

Article ID: 670684

Released: 7-Mar-2017 3:05 AM EST

Source Newsroom: Texas Tech University

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
  • Share
Expert Pitch
MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Meteorology, Tornadoes, Local - Texas
KEYWORDS
  • Tornado, Vortex SE, Research, Texas Tech University, StickNet

    • Texas Tech University researchers will spend the next two months in the Tennessee Valley region collecting data during severe storms as part of the Verification of the Origins of Rotation in Tornadoes EXperiment-Southeast (VORTEX-SE), a congressionally-mandated research project. VORTEX-SE aims to study the conditions that produce tornadoes, particularly in the Southeast. The team from Texas Tech, which includes two graduate students, will collect meteorological data using StickNets, weather balloons and lightning mapping array sensors.

    Sound Bites


    The audio can be found on Texas Tech University’s FTP site: http://communications.ttumedia.com


    Expert


    Chris Weiss, associate professor of atmospheric science, Department of Geosciences

    Quotes


    • “Congress decided that we needed to pay some specific attention to the southeastern tornado problem, specifically what features are unique to the Southeast that influence tornadoes.”
    • “There’s a lot of theories about what the environment does to influence the development of tornadoes, so we’re going to try to make those measurements.”

    Sample Script


    WHAT CONDITIONS CAUSE TORNADOES TO FORM, PARTICULARLY IN OUR (SOUTHEAST) PART OF THE COUNTRY?
       

    THAT’S THE QUESTION RESEARCHERS HOPE TO ANSWER AS VORTEX S-E GETS UNDERWAY.

    IT’S A RESEARCH PROJECT THAT’S FOCUSED ON SEVERE STORMS IN NORTHERN ALABAMA AND THE TENNESSEE VALLEY.

       SCIENTISTS FROM TEXAS TECH UNIVERSITY WILL SPEND THE NEXT TWO MONTHS HERE COLLECTING VALUABLE DATA.
    “There’s a lot of theories about what the environment does to influence the development of tornadoes, so we’re going to try to make those measurements.”

    VORTEX S-E RUNS THROUGH MAY 8-TH.

    CONTACT: Allison Hirth, senior editor, Office of Communications and Marketing, Texas Tech University, (806) 834-5604,

    Find Texas Tech news, experts and story ideas at Texas Tech Today Media Resources or follow us on Twitter.

    COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

    Comment/Share

    Share

    Leave a comment...





    Chat now!