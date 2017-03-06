Newswise — Arlington, Va.— The American Chiropractic Association (ACA), the World Federation of Chiropractic (WFC) and the Association of Chiropractic Colleges (ACC) join forces this month to present “DC2017,” a world-class chiropractic program featuring new research supporting the effectiveness of chiropractic services, global perspectives on the future of the profession and inspirational sessions delivered by the profession's most compelling thought leaders.

Keynote speakers of the first-of-its-kind event, which takes place March 15-18 at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C., include:

U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan – Ryan will deliver an opening message during the morning session on Thursday, March 16. He is the 54th and current speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives. Ryan is a member of the Republican Party who has served as the representative for Wisconsin's 1st congressional district since 1999. (Ryan will deliver his speech via pre-recorded video.)

Susan Dentzer – Dentzer will be a featured speaker during the morning session on Thursday, March 16. She is one of America's foremost health policy experts and leads the Network for Excellence in Health Innovation. A longtime journalist, she has been an on-air analyst on health issues with the PBS News Hour and a regular commentator on health policy for National Public Radio.

Nick Buettner – Buettner will be a featured speaker during the morning session on Friday, March 17. He was the executive producer of the Blue Zones expeditions to Okinawa, Costa Rica and Icaria. As a leader on the Blue Zones team, Nick led all field operations and collaborated with “Good Morning America,” CNN, AOL, WCCO and the National Geographic channel.

Steve Wiley - Wiley will be a featured speaker during the morning session on Friday, March 17. He is the founder and president of the Lincoln Leadership Institute at Gettysburg. He has been hailed by ABC as “The best speaker you've never heard of,” and by USA Today as “The most powerful performance training available.”

Brian Goldman, MD – Dr. Goldman will be a featured speaker during the morning session on Saturday, March 18. He is a Canadian doctor, author, public speaker and radio personality. Goldman is the bestselling author of The Night Shift: Real Life in The Heart of The E.R. and The Secret Language of Doctors. Dr. Goldman also hosts the provocative radio show “White Coat, Black Art” on CBC Radio.

Greg Kawchuk, DC – Dr. Kawchuk will be a featured speaker during the morning session on Saturday, March 18. A full professor on the faculty of Rehabilitation Medicine at the University of Alberta, Canada, Dr. Kawchuk was recently awarded the Researcher of the Year award by the American Chiropractic Association--a rare honor for a Canadian.

In addition, attendees have the opportunity to hear more than 40 doctors of chiropractic speak on various topics organized in 30-plus workshop tracks (more than 16 hours of continuing education credits are available to chiropractors). The full conference program can be viewed on the DC2017 website.

NOTE: Qualified media representatives are invited to attend DC2017 free of charge. Please email media@dc2017.org.

About the Groups

The American Chiropractic Association is the largest professional association in the United States representing doctors of chiropractic. ACA promotes the highest standards of ethics and patient care, contributing to the health and well-being of millions of chiropractic patients.



The Association of Chiropractic Colleges is comprised of accredited chiropractic educational programs in North America and affiliate member institutions worldwide. The ACC represents accredited chiropractic colleges in North America and seeks to advance chiropractic education, research and service.



The World Federation of Chiropractic is a global not-for-profit organization that exists to support, empower, promote and unite chiropractors and the chiropractic profession. The WFC's national association members represent 88 countries in 7 world regions. As an NGO of the World Health Organization, the WFC is committed to supporting public health initiatives and advancing spinal health and well-being.



