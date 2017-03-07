 
Food Industry Expert, Prof. John Stanton, Ph.D. Talks Economic Effects of Soda Tax

    • A former executive in the food industry and longtime professor of food marketing at Saint Joseph's University, John Stanton, Ph.D. is an available resource for future stories or coverage of the Philadelphia soda tax and the potential for implementation in additional US cities.

    Stanton is the author of an op-ed on this topic that recently ran in the Philadelphia Inquirer:
    http://www.philly.com/philly/opinion/20170212_Commentary__Shoppers__markets_lose_with_Philly_soda_tax.html


    In addition to teaching and researching Food Marketing at SJU, he is on the Board of Directors or adviser to a number of food companies including Herr’s Foods, Premio Foods, The Philadelphia Cheesesteak Company, and David Michael flavor company, and is a regular contributor for local and national media.

    He can be contacted directly at jstanton@sju.edu or via the Office of University Communications at 610-660-1222, sjunews@sju.edu

    His University profile is available at: https://www.sju.edu/about-sju/faculty-staff/john-l-stanton-phd

