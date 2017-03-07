A daylong symposium at Northwestern Pritzker School of Law will provide diverse perspectives on the theory and practice of restorative justice. It also will bring together those who are new to restorative justice with experienced practitioners.

Sponsored by the School of Law’s Journal of Law and Social Policy (JLSP) and its Center on Negotiation and Mediation, “Healing Our Justice System: Restorative Justice and the Law” will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., on Friday, March 10, in Lincoln Hall, 357 East Chicago Avenue, on the University’s Chicago campus.

The symposium is free and open to the public. Please note that space is limited. Seating will be offered on a first-come, first-seated basis.

Restorative justice is a theory and approach that emphasizes the repairing of the harm caused by a crime. Crime causes harm to people, relationships and the community involved, and justice should focus on repairing that harm with the participation of the people most affected. Restorative justice is a different way of thinking about crime and our response to crime.

The topics of exploration will include: the intersection between restorative justice and the law, trauma-informed restorative practices and the transformative power of restorative approaches in different Chicago communities.

Featured speakers include Fania E. Davis, founder and director of Restorative Justice of Oakland Youth, and Mark Umbreit, director of the Center for Restorative Justice and Peacemaking and a professor in the School of Social Work at the University of Minnesota, who will offer a mindfulness-based approach to mediation and dialogue.

“This symposium is truly going to be one-of-a-kind. It has all the academic substance of a traditional law school conference, but with that humaneness that comes with restorative justice,” said Marisa Fenn, JLSP Symposium co-chair. “It is an event that will bring people together and create a sense of community so that we can have real conversations about positive change.”

Len Rubinowitz, professor of law at Northwestern and faculty advisor to JLSP, said the symposium will continue the journal’s tradition of very timely and innovative symposia.

* This program has been approved for a total of 4.25 CLE credit hours in the state of Illinois.

Please direct questions to Marisa Fenn and Julia Prochazka, JLSP Symposium co-chairs:

m-fenn2017@nlaw.northwestern.edu

j-prochazka2017@nlaw.northwestern.edu