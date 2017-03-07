 
Audiologist Available to Comment on Over-the-Counter vs. Prescription Hearing Aids.

Released: 7-Mar-2017 3:05 PM EST

Source Newsroom: Indiana University

Expert Pitch

  • Credit: Indiana University

    Larry Humes

Cognition and Learning, Healthcare
  • Hearing Aids, Hearing Loss, Audiology, Expert

    • On March 6, U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts) tweeted about a bipartisan bill sponsored by herself and Sen. Check Grassey (R-Iowa) to allow some hearing aids to be sold over the counter. The senators also ran an editorial on the topic in JAMA.

    A Distinguished Professor of Speech and Hearing Sciences at Indiana University, Larry Humes is the author of a study published March 2 in the American Journal of Audiology that provides support for providing access to hearing aids over the counter.

    The study reports a clinical trial of 154 adults ages 55- to 79- with mild to moderate hearing loss who were given access to either over-the-counter hearing or prescription hearing aids. It found little difference in clinical outcomes between these two groups. Lack of access and cost -- estimated at $2,000 per ear -- are common reasons many people do not use hearing aids, which are only used by 1 in 6 adults who could benefit from the technology.

    For more information about the study, visit

    To contact Dr. Humes, email humes@indiana.edu.

