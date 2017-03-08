Newswise — The University of New Mexico Comprehensive Cancer Center joined the National Cancer Institute and about 48 other sites to increase colorectal cancer screening rates. Colorectal cancer is one of the few cancer types, of the more than 100 known cancer types, for which screening has been proven to reduce the risk of death. Nearly 800 New Mexicans are expected to receive a diagnosis of colon or rectal cancer this year and 340 are expected to die of the disease, according to American Cancer Society estimates.

The NCI’s Screen to Save Initiative is part of the UNM Comprehensive Cancer Center’s colorectal cancer outreach activities. Screen to Save promotes colorectal cancer screening. It focuses on people 50 to 75 years old from racially and ethnically diverse communities and in rural areas.

Laura Nervi, PhD, MPH, and Erika Robers, MA, serve as the National Outreach Network/Community Health Educators at the UNM Comprehensive Cancer Center. They work closely with Project Director Anita Kinney, PhD, RN. Through Screen to Save, they will hold educational events, reaching about 100 Hispanics in New Mexico. The organizers will contact the participants by phone three months after each event to learn what they remember about colorectal cancer health and how they may behave differently.

According to Kinney, “Colorectal cancer is one of the most preventable cancers. Individuals at average risk for colorectal cancer should start screening at age 50 and those who are at higher risk need to start screening at younger ages. If you have a relative with colorectal cancer, your doctor will help you to know when you should have your first screening and the type of test that is recommended.”

Nervi says, “Hispanic populations in New Mexico and the rest of the United States have lower colorectal cancer screening rates. Furthermore they are diagnosed in later stages and have worse cancer outcomes. The cause of this inequity is due to a combination of socio-economic, socio-cultural and system-level barriers.” Nervi cites lower income, lack of health insurance or underinsurance, reduced access to healthcare, lower health literacy and awareness, language, and reduced healthcare facility preparedness among the barriers that hamper the Hispanic population.

“Experts estimate that at least 95 percent of colorectal cancer cases arise from colon adenomas,” Nervi says. “Adenomas are benign tumors with an increased likelihood to progress to colorectal cancer. Screening can save lives and remove these polyps before they become cancer. Screening also can detect colorectal cancer at [an] early state, [when] the survival rate is over 90 percent.”

Anita Kinney, PhD, RN, is a Professor in the Division of Epidemiology and Biostatistics, Department of Internal Medicine, and is The Carolyn R. Surface Endowed Chair in Cancer Control and Population Sciences at University of New Mexico School of Medicine. She serves as Associate Director for Cancer Control and Population Sciences at the UNM Cancer Center. She also serves as the lead investigator for Cancer Care Delivery Research at the New Mexico Underserved/Minority site. Dr. Kinney is an international and highly acclaimed expert in cancer prevention and control. Her overarching research goal is to understand variation in cancer risk; determinants of risk and outcomes; and to use this information to develop effective interventions that facilitate access to quality care, promote cancer equity, informed decision-making and positive changes in health behaviors, and improve cancer outcomes in patients and families who have been affected by cancer.

Laura Nervi, PhD, MPH, is a senior research scientist and responsible for the Office of Community Partnerships and Cancer Health Disparities at the University of New Mexico’s Comprehensive Cancer Center. She is also an active member of the New Mexico Cancer Council’s Colorectal Cancer Workgroup, and member of the Patient Advisory Council of the Oncology Research Information Exchange Network (ORIEN). She is an international health scholar with over thirty years of experience in teaching, researching, mobilizing resources, and working with multi-disciplinary teams in the design, implementation, and evaluation of policies and community-based programs that address health inequities and protect underserved populations.



The Colorectal Outreach program, with the support of the NCI and its partners, will conduct the following activities between January and September, 2017:

Colorectal prevention and early detection. The program will conduct awareness and educational person-to-person and group sessions in Spanish at the Mexican Consulate. It plans to reach 3,000 Hispanic community members. Partners: Ventanillas de Salud Program and Mexican Consulate in Albuquerque.

Colorectal cancer screening of 600 Hispanic community members at no cost. Partners: American Cancer Society and One Hope Centro de Vida Community Clinic.

Cooperation with the organization of the Colorectal Cancer Roundtable organized by the American Cancer Society.

Elaboration of a culturally appropriate risk assessment and screening toolkit to promote colorectal screening in Hispanics and to be used by community health workers and promotoras. Partners: American Cancer Society, Albuquerque Office; New Mexico Department of Health Comprehensive Cancer Program; New Mexico Cancer Council, CRC Workgroup; One Hope Centro de Vida Clinic, Albuquerque.



