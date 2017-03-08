Roy S. Herbst, MD, PhD, of the Yale Cancer Center, discusses immunotherapy as a standard of care in lung cancer, critical biomarkers, and scientifically guided combination treatment, which will be the future of lung cancer immunotherapy.

Available at roy.herbst@yale.edu or 203.785.6879.

Dr. Herbst is nationally recognized for his leadership and expertise in lung cancer treatment and research. He is best known for his work in developmental therapeutics and the personalized therapy of non-small cell lung cancer, in particular the process of linking genetic abnormalities of cancer cells to novel therapies.

He is a member of the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR), where he chairs the Tobacco Task Force, as well as the American Society of Clinical Oncology and the Institute of Medicine’s National Cancer Policy Forum. He is a fellow of the American College of Physicians. Dr. Herbst is also a vice chair of the Southwest Oncology Group’s lung committee, a member of the medical advisory committee for the Lung Cancer Research Foundation and chair of the communications committee for the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer. He has authored more than 200 peer-reviewed papers and has current grant funding for his work from numerous sources including the National Cancer Institute, AACR and multiple charitable foundations.