Helping Those Genetically Predisposed to Colorectal Cancer

Article ID: 670813

Released: 8-Mar-2017 10:05 AM EST

Source Newsroom: University of Chicago Medical Center

    • Dr. Sonia S. Kupfer is a board-certified gastroenterologist with clinical and research interests in colorectal cancer genetics, hereditary colorectal cancer syndromes, early detection and prevention. Kupfer has received grant support from the NIH, American Cancer Society, University of Chicago CTSA and Cancer Research Foundation for her investigations in colorectal cancer genetics. Kupfer cares for patients at high risk for colorectal cancer and those with hereditary gastrointestinal cancer syndromes in the Cancer Risk Clinic at the University of Chicago.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ec-hGuh9IbE

