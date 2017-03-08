Newswise — The Johns Hopkins School of Nursing (JHSON) has been ranked the No. 2 nursing school in the world by QS World University in its 2017 rankings. The school was also recently cited as No. 1 in the nation by College Choice and Mometrix, and ranked as the No. 1 Best Graduate School of Nursing by U.S. News & World Report for 2017. U.S. News & World Report will announce its 2018 rankings later this month.

“We are proud to be so highly recognized across the world for our education and practice,” says Dean Patricia Davidson, PhD, MEd, RN, FAAN. “Our global connections continue to gain strength through our international learning experiences, research collaborations, publications, and initiatives both locally and globally.”

The methodology for the ranking was based on data from QS Global Employer, academic surveys, and bibliometric data from Elsevier's Scopus database, which compiles peer-reviewed literature, scientific journals, books, and conference proceedings. The ranking helps fulfill QS’s mission to foster international mobility, educational achievement, and career development.

With diverse faculty and students who conduct original and translational research, key areas of expertise at JHSON include cardiovascular health, women’s health, community and global health, mental health, pediatrics, administration, ethics, aging, education, and more. Faculty are widely published in a variety of national and international journals, and JHSON remains No. 1 among U.S. nursing schools for total research funding.

Highlights throughout the past year include the school hosting the 21st Congress of the International Council on Women’s Health Issues Congress and JHSON initiating the first DNP program in Saudi Arabia in partnership with Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare.

“Whether it’s in communities close to home or with our neighbors across the globe, our mission is to lead sustainability and innovation to ensure greater health care for all. We look forward to more local to global collaborations on the horizon,” says Davidson.

