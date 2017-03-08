Newswise — HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (March 8, 2017) — Austin Vacek wasn't surprised to find a sudden jump in the number of lightning flashes a March 31, 2016, thunderstorm cell generated 16 minutes before an EF-2 tornado touched down near Priceville, Ala.

For years, scientists have linked a sudden increase in lightning strokes to the possibility of tornado formation.

What the UAH graduate student didn't expect to find when he combed through data collected during the storm by a network of instruments was a sudden lightning dive only eight minutes before the tornado struck.

Data about that north Alabama storm (and a non-tornadic storm at the end of April) were collected during the first year of the VORTEX-SE severe weather research campaign, looking at the unique characteristics of storms that form tornadoes in the southeastern U.S.

Now Vacek wants to use data collected during the second year of the VORTEX-SE campaign to look for other lightning dives, and whether they might be used as last-minute indicators that a tornado is forming.

Headquartered at UAH's Severe Weather Institute, Radar and Lightning Laboratories (SWIRLL), the second season of V-SE storm studies began today and continues into May. Supported by NOAA, V-SE brings to north Alabama research teams from NOAA's National Severe Storms Laboratory and several universities, including Purdue, Texas Tech, Oklahoma, Mississippi State, North Carolina State, Colorado State and Louisiana-Monroe.

The extra dual-polarization Doppler radar units scattered across the region during V-SE might help Vacek look at vertical motion and precipitation properties inside storms — those that produce tornadoes and those that don't — to determine whether a sudden lightning dive indicates a storm is producing a strong downdraft.

"These lightning dives have been noted previously, but none of them were studied for their role in tornadogenesis," Vacek said. "In both cases from last spring, downdrafts were enhanced before the lightning dives, which might tighten circulation. There are all kinds of things it might indicate. We just need more sample cases."

