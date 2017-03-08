 
Expert on Pay Inequality Available for Stories on International Women's Day

Article ID: 670874

Released: 8-Mar-2017 4:05 PM EST

Source Newsroom: University of Delaware

Expert Pitch
CHANNELS
Women in Business
KEYWORDS
  • International Women's Day, Pay inequality

    • Katalin Takacs-Haynes, an Associate Professor of Management at the University of Delaware, has been researching income inequality and corporate greed. She studies board composition and executive compensation, their relationship to the institutional context, as well as forces shaping the informal economy. She would be an excellent source for stories on International Women's Day. Contact Peter Bothum at pbothum@udel.edu.

