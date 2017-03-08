Expert on Pay Inequality Available for Stories on International Women's Day
Article ID: 670874
Released: 8-Mar-2017 4:05 PM EST
Source Newsroom: University of Delaware
Expert Pitch
MEDIA CONTACT
Available for logged-in reporters only
CHANNELS
KEYWORDS
Katalin Takacs-Haynes, an Associate Professor of Management at the University of Delaware, has been researching income inequality and corporate greed. She studies board composition and executive compensation, their relationship to the institutional context, as well as forces shaping the informal economy. She would be an excellent source for stories on International Women's Day. Contact Peter Bothum at pbothum@udel.edu.