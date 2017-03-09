http://newsnetwork.mayoclinic.org/2017/03/09/mayo-clinic-named-to-fortunes-100-best-companies-to-work-for-list-5/

Newswise — ROCHESTER, Minn. — Fortune named Mayo Clinic to its 2017 list of the “100 Best Companies to Work For,” ranking it No. 84. Mayo was No. 86 in 2016. This is Mayo’s 14th consecutive year on the list, which recognizes companies that rate highly with staff.

“Each staff member makes Mayo Clinic a great place to work and a great place for people with serious and complex medical concerns to find solutions and healing,” says John Noseworthy, M.D., president and CEO, Mayo Clinic. “We are deeply grateful for this recognition from Fortune, because it directly reflects our team’s commitment to patients and to one other.”

Each year, hundreds of companies go through a competitive selection process, hoping to make the Fortune list. The Great Place to Work Institute administers this process, which includes a survey of randomly selected staff members and accounts for two-thirds of a company’s score. Survey responses are anonymous. Only aggregate data is used to inform companies about their results.

The Great Place to Work Institute invited 2,100 Mayo staff members across the institution to take the survey in July-August 2016. Of those invited, 840 completed the survey.

The survey evaluates companies based on five dimensions its research indicates are key to building great workplaces:

1. Credibility

2. Respect

3. Fairness

4. Pride

5. Camaraderie

