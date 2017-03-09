Newswise — MADISON, Wisconsin, March 9, 2017 – The Americas Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ACTRIMS) recognized the research contributions of three young investigators during the recent ACTRIMS Forum 2017.

Brooke Rhead, University of California, Berkeley, was recognized as Best Young Investigator Oral Presenter. Rhead’s research shows SNPs in NRM and GPANK1 miRNA target regions are associated with risk of pediatric-onset multiple sclerosis.



Two young investigators were recognized for best poster presentations. They are:

Caroline Guglielmetti, University of California, San Francisco

Imaging Myelin with Ultrashort-Echo Time (UTE) in a Multiple Sclerosis Model on a Clinical 7T System

Christina Azevedo, University of Southern California

Sample Size Calculation Using MS-Specific Atrophy Markers: A Comprehensive, Large, Unbiased Simulation-Based Method Accounting for Normal Aging

The opportunity for young investigators to present their findings and consult with established researchers and clinicians is one of the primary goals of the ACTRIMS Forum, now in its second year. The event drew more than 800 participants to Orlando. Abstracts are available at Multiple Sclerosis Journal.

ACTRIMS Forum 2018 will be held Feb. 1 – 3 in San Diego, Cal.

