Newswise — CHICAGO - The American Dental Hygienists’ Association (ADHA) announced Kristine Hodsdon, RDH, MSEC, will form part of its roster of dental hygiene experts speaking at its 94th Annual Conference. As the premier event for dental hygienists to advance their career and learn from top educators and practitioners in the profession, the ADHA Annual Conference will feature the most pressing topics affecting the dental hygiene profession and access to oral care in America. To prepare attendees for an experience in personal and professional development, Hodsdon will host a Facebook Live talk for ADHA followers on March 13 at 7pm ET.



Hodsdon, a long-time member of ADHA, has attended the conference more than 16 times. In fact, she believes that bringing hygienists together is a very important part of their professional development saying, “Coming to a national conference gives hygienists a chance to be part of an extraordinary collective of professionals who are unleashing and living their highest possibilities.”



Taking place at the Prime Osborn Convention Center in Jacksonville, Florida from June 14-17, ADHA’s 94th Annual Conference offers opportunities for all dental hygienists to advance their professional and personal skills with 30 hands-on workshops, 26 unique seminars, short CE sessions, exhibits and social events. Sessions will be held for clinical practitioners, public health professionals, students, emerging professionals, educators and researchers.



