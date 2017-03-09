Newswise — Babson College’s F.W. Olin Graduate School of Business has introduced a new full-time Certificate in Advanced Management (CAM) – Accelerate program. Classes will be held at the Babson Boston campus and the program can be completed in just two semesters.

CAM – Accelerate offers an integrated set of courses that focus on developing students’ ability to think and act entrepreneurially. Whether students want to develop targeted business knowledge or an entrepreneurial mindset to use in their own business, the CAM curriculum has something for them.

“We are proud to introduce the new CAM – Accelerate program,” said Dean of the Graduate School Will Lamb. “CAM – Accelerate allows students to broaden their skills in entrepreneurship and business and then have the opportunity to apply the credits earned into one of our many MBA program offerings.”

During the two-semester, 15-credit, full-time program students will cover areas including:

• Entrepreneurship and Global Strategy

• Global Communication and Decision Making in a Business Context

• Financial Acumen and Getting Your Ideas Funded

“We are thrilled to have CAM – Accelerate housed in our new Babson Boston campus,” said Associate Dean of Graduate School Mark Potter. “With our 16,000 alumni living and working in the region, we are excited to bring a new fast-paced, one-year certificate program to Boston.”

Beyond classes, students will be able to participate in company field treks and graduate student clubs in both the Babson Boston and Wellesley campuses. Students will also have access to events and programs offered by Babson’s academic centers, giving many opportunities to network and put their education into action.

Successful completion of the program allows students to apply to the Babson MBA program without taking the GMAT or GRE. Students can apply the credits earned in CAM – Accelerate toward their Babson MBA.

This is the latest addition to the Graduate School academic offerings, to list a few:

• One-year MBA program

• Certificate in Advanced Management (CAM)

• Master of Science in Management in Entrepreneurial Leadership (MSEL)

