Newswise — Insurance status is one marker of socioeconomic standing, and research has shown that uninsured and underinsured patients have worse outcomes following medical care. That finding is now further supported by a study of patients undergoing total hip replacement. The study, conducted by researchers at New York Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical College, was selected as a Best of Meeting Abstract and will be presented at the 42nd Annual Regional Anesthesiology and Acute Pain Medicine Meeting next month.

Researchers found that, in patients undergoing total hip replacements during the years 2007-2011 in California, Florida, and New York, the presence of Medicaid insurance and having non-private insurance in general, were associated with higher inpatient mortality, readmission rates, and postoperative complications when compared to patients with private insurance.

Given the current political climate surrounding healthcare reform and public insurance coverage, this work brings awareness of ongoing obstacles in bringing quality healthcare to all.

Abstract 3346: Increased Morbidity and Mortality of Total Hip Replacements for the Uninsured and Underinsured by Hannah Xu, Robert White, Dahniel Sastow, Michael Andreae, Licia Gaber-Baylis, Zachary Turnbull, New York Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical College, New York, NY