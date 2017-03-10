Newswise — Rush University Medical Center and Rush-Copley Medical Center (Rush-Copley) have completed the process of reorganizing their operations under a common corporate parent led by a board of trustees that will oversee the fully integrated Rush academic health system (Rush).

Rush will focus on bringing academic medicine to Chicago’s western suburbs and beyond, providing patients and communities with convenient access to Rush University Medical Center’s and Rush-Copley’s nationally ranked clinical programs and research studies. A streamlined governance structure at the system level will help Rush focus on its goal of providing a single level of quality and commitment to the communities it serves. Initial plans for the reorganization were announced in June 2016.

“This is an exciting time for Rush and our patients as we thoughtfully build our future with partners like Rush-Copley that share our values and vision for improving coordinated patient care, complex disease management and innovative care delivery models,” said Dr. Larry Goodman, who has been named Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Rush system and will maintain his position as Rush University Medical Center CEO. “This approach is really unique in the marketplace. While others are consolidating services within systems, we are investing in new services and adding them to our community.”

The new 13-member Rush system board of trustees is responsible for overseeing the vision and strategy for Rush, which includes Rush University Medical Center, Rush-Copley, Rush Oak Park Hospital and their respective subsidiaries. The Rush system board is led by Rush University Medical Center Chairman, William Goodyear. Michael Dandorph, President of Rush University Medical Center, will also serve as President of the Rush system, overseeing the system’s strategy and operations. Barry Finn will continue as President and CEO of Rush-Copley and also serve as an executive officer of the Rush system. Rush University Medical Center, Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush-Copley will each maintain their respective leadership, hospital board and organizational structure as the reorganization is put into operation.

This further integration of Rush University Medical Center and Rush-Copley builds on a 30-year relationship and existing clinical partnerships in stroke care, cancer and cardiovascular surgery. Under the leadership of the system board, Rush University Medical Center and Rush-Copley will more fully integrate Rush’s clinical programs, research, education and community priorities. Specific new initiatives include the following:

o At Rush-Copley:

 Neurosciences clinical program development

 Neonatal and specialty pediatric program enhancement

 Expanded access to surgical sub-specialties

 Advanced women’s health specialization and programming

 Pursuit of Magnet nursing designation, the highest recognition given for nursing excellence

 Implementing the Epic electronic medical records system

o At Rush University Medical Center and Rush-Copley:

 Emergency medicine residency program

o Across the Rush system

 Expanded opportunities for workforce development, health care education and training

 Acceleration of technology adoption and care coordination in ways that improve the health of all communities served by the Rush system

“This partnership is about ensuring our patients have access to the best care we can provide,” said Finn. “It’s a meaningful investment in our communities and a commitment to the Rush vision of building the leading academic health system in the region and transforming health care. We’re proud to be an integral part of that.”

Rush is proud to have more than 11,000 employees, 1,800 employed and private physicians and 2,500 students in Rush University.

“One of our key goals is to meaningfully expand access to our preeminent programs throughout the Rush system, setting a new standard for quality and value across the region,” said Dandorph. “We will accomplish this by investing in our talented teams of committed professionals through programs offered by Rush University, the region’s only dedicated health sciences university, and develop the skills to thrive in a future health care environment focused on improving health.”

Along with hospitals in Chicago, Oak Park and Aurora, Rush has numerous outpatient facilities throughout the Chicagoland area. The three system hospitals have a combined annual total of 49,830 patient admissions, 184,172 emergency department visits and nearly one million outpatient visits.

