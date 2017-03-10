Newswise — March 10, 2017 – Pittsburgh, PA (USA) – The Minerals, Metals & Materials Society (TMS) installed six new officers during the TMS 2017 Annual Meeting & Exhibition, held February 26–March 2, 2017 in San Diego, California. The following individuals have joined the TMS Board of Directors:

Kevin J. Hemker, 2017 Vice President

Kevin J. Hemker is Alonzo G. Decker Chair and Professor of Mechanical Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. A professional member since 1991, Hemker has served two terms on the TMS Board of Directors as Public & Governmental Affairs (P&GA) Director from 2008 to 2013. He has also contributed as a member of the Titanium, Strategic Planning, and P&GA committees. Currently the Alonzo G. Decker Chair and Professor of Mechanical Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, Hemker also holds joint appointments in the Departments of Materials Science and Engineering and Earth & Planetary Sciences. In 2014, he was elected as a TMS Fellow. Hemker earned his B.S. in metallurgy from the University of Cincinnati, and his M.S. and Ph.D. in materials science and engineering from Stanford University.

Hemker will serve a three-year term with TMS—as vice president in 2017, president in 2018, and past president in 2019.

Michele V. Manuel, Content Development & Dissemination Director/Chair

Michele V. Manuel is a professor in the Department of Materials Science and Engineering at the University of Florida. Manuel received her Ph.D. in materials science and engineering at Northwestern University and her B.S. in materials science and engineering at the University of Florida. A TMS member since 2001, she has served on a number of technical and administrative committees for the society, most notably as the vice chair of the Content Development & Dissemination Committee, as editor of Magnesium Technology 2015, and as a JOM advisor. Manuel is the recipient of a 2009 TMS Light Metals Division (LMD) Young Leaders Professional Development Award, a 2014 Early Career Faculty Fellow Award, and the 2014 Young Leaders TMS/Japan Institute of Metals (JIM) International Scholar Award—all supported by the TMS Foundation.

Chester J. Van Tyne, Professional Development Director/Chair

Chester J. Van Tyne is the Forging Industry Education and Research Foundation (FIERF) Professor in the George S. Ansell Department of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering at the Colorado School of Mines. He has served as Associate Department Head since 2011 and teaches courses in statistical process control and design experiments, as well as forging and forming. A member of TMS since 1980, Van Tyne has been an active member of the Education and Professional Registration committees, and has served as chair of the Accreditation Committee. He has also been involved with the ABET accreditation process since 1991 as a program evaluator, team chair, and member of the Engineering Accreditation Commission. Van Tyne earned both his undergraduate and graduate degrees from Lehigh University. In 1984, he earned his professional engineer (PE) license in Pennsylvania.

John A. Howarter, Public & Governmental Affairs Director/Chair

John A. Howarter is an assistant professor in materials engineering at Purdue University, with a joint appointment in environmental and ecological engineering. A TMS member since 2002, Howarter has served as vice chair of the Public & Governmental Affairs (P&GA) Committee and is a regular contributor to the technical programming for both the TMS annual meeting and Materials Science & Technology (MS&T) conference. He was also a member of the organizing committee for the REWAS 2016 symposium held in conjunction with the TMS 2016 Annual Meeting & Exhibition. In 2015, Howarter received a TMS Extraction & Processing Division (EPD) Young Leaders Professional Development Award. Since 2014, Howarter has served as the chapter advisor for the Purdue University Material Advantage student organization. He earned his B.S. from The Ohio State University and his Ph.D. from Purdue, both in materials engineering.

Cynthia K. Belt, Extraction & Processing Division Chair

Cynthia K. Belt is an Energy Management Consultant at Metals Energy Management LLC. Prior to working as a consultant, she developed and managed energy programs at Kaiser Aluminum, Superior Industries, and Aleris International. Belt is the former chair of the TMS Energy Committee, has been an active member of the Recycling & Environmental Technologies and Materials & Society committees, and served as a TMS representative to the Carbon Management Technology Conference Committee. She has served as vice chair of the Extraction & Processing Division (EPD) Council and has also served on both the EPD and LMD Councils in her more than ten years as a TMS member. In 2012, she received the LMD Distinguished Service Award, and then earned the 2013 Energy Best Paper Award, along with her co-authors, for "Energy Opportunities in the Aluminum Processing Industry," published in Energy Technology 2012. Belt earned her B.S. in mechanical engineering from Ohio Northern University and is a trained Six Sigma Black Belt.

Raymundo Arróyave, Functional Materials Division Chair

Raymundo Arróyave is an associate professor in the Department of Materials Science and Engineering at Texas A&M University. A TMS member for more than ten years, Arróyave has served as chair of the TMS Alloy Phases Committee, vice chair of the Functional Materials Division (FMD) Council, and as a member of many other technical and administrative committees, including the Integrated Computational Materials Engineering and Professional Development committees. In addition to chairing symposia at TMS annual meetings and MS&T conferences, he co-organized the 2015 TMS Middle East–Mediterranean Materials Congress on Energy and Infrastructure Systems. He received the Electronic, Magnetic & Photonic Materials Division (EMPMD; now Functional Materials Division) Distinguished Service Award in 2014 and the EMPMD Young Leaders Professional Development Award in 2006. Arróyave received his B.S. in mechanical and electrical engineering from the Instituto Tecnológico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey in Mexico and both his M.S. in materials science and engineering and his Ph.D. in materials science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

The Minerals, Metals & Materials Society (TMS) is a member-driven international professional society dedicated to fostering the exchange of learning and ideas across the entire range of minerals, metals, and materials science and engineering, from minerals processing and primary metals production, to basic research and the advanced applications of materials. For more information on TMS, visit www.tms.org.