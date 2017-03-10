 
Public Event to Address Childhood Poverty and Education Outcomes March 23 in Detroit

    • WHAT
    Newswise — Dr. Charles Payne, an expert in urban education and school reform, social inequality, social change and modern African American history, will deliver a public lecture titled “The Limits of Schooling, The Power of Poverty,” as part of the American Educational Research Association’s Centennial Lecture Series. The event is free, open to the public, and includes an informal buffet reception.

    Payne, the Frank P. Hixon Professor in the School of Social Service Administration at the University of Chicago, will explore research evidence challenging the persistent idea that schools can have little influence on children coming from poor homes and neighborhoods. Given stronger organizational cultures and more strategic investments in youth, schools can see better outcomes, even at current resource levels.

    Payne’s 20-minute-long talk will be followed by a discussion moderated by Erin Einhorn, senior correspondent at Chalkbeat Detroit. During the discussion, several policy experts will comment on Payne’s talk and join him in fielding questions from the audience.

    AERA’s Centennial Lecture Series is a series of six education research lectures held across the country as part of the association’s centennial celebration.

    WHO
    Charles Payne is the Frank P. Hixon Professor in the School of Social Service Administration at the University of Chicago. His interests include urban education and school reform, social inequality, social change and modern African American history. His books on education include So Much Reform, So Little Change: The Persistence of Failure in Urban Schools (2008) and a co-edited anthology, Teach Freedom: The African American Tradition of Education For Liberation (2008). Payne served for two years as acting director of the Woodlawn Children’s Promise Community in Chicago, a neighborhood-based attempt to improve life- outcomes for urban youth. He has taught at Southern University, Williams College, Northwestern University, and Duke University, and has won several teaching awards.

    WHEN
    Thursday, March 23, 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET
    Informal buffet reception to follow

    WHERE
    Detroit Institute of Arts
    5200 Woodward Ave
    Detroit, MI

    TO RSVP
    To RSVP to attend the lecture, visit http://www.aera100.net/charles-payne.html
    FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THE AERA CENTENNIAL LECTURE SERIES
    Visit http://www.aera100.net/cls.html

