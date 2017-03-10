WHAT

The AERA Annual Meeting is the largest gathering of scholars in the field of education research. It is a showcase for ground-breaking, innovative studies in an array of areas – from early education through higher education, from digital learning to second language literacy. It is where to encounter ideas and data that will shape tomorrow's education practices and policies, and where to connect with leading thinkers from the U.S. and around the world. Join us April 27-May 1 for five rewarding days of ideas, engagement, networking, and professional advancement.

WHEN

April 27-May 1, 2017

WHERE

San Antonio, TX

The 2017 Annual Meeting will be held in the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center and two headquarter hotels (Grand Hyatt San Antonio and the San Antonio Marriott Riverwalk).

WHO

Join more than 14,000 AERA members and scholars from aligned fields and disciplines in San Antonio, TX, and hear from major speakers and select from more than 2,500 sessions featuring high-quality and timely education research.

Media Registration

Please complete this Press Registration Form. If you have any questions regarding your registration, or need to change your badge information, please contact AERA Communications Associate Victoria Oms (voms@aera.net, office: (202) 238-3233).

Housing

A room block has been reserved for the press. To book a reservation online, please use this customized press housing link. If you need assistance with housing, please contact housing customer service at (800) 262-9974 or by email at aera@connectionshousing.com to book in the press block.

Meeting Agenda

The full program is available here. The program can be browsed or searched by:

Individual presenter/participant’s name or affiliation

Session title/topic

Paper title/topic

AERA is happy to provide recommendations on Annual Meeting sessions and point you to research papers, based on your interests. Please contact AERA Communications Director Tony Pals (tpals@aera.net, office: (202) 238-3235, cell: (202) 288-9333), or AERA Communications Associate Victoria Oms (voms@aera.net, office: (202) 238-3233).

Links to Research Paper Abstracts

Once the program is online, links to abstracts for research papers will be available. By accessing the schedule, you acknowledge that the contents of the abstracts are subject to AERA’s embargo policy.

Embargo Policy (Updated for 2017)

Contents of research papers being presented at the 2017 AERA Annual Meeting are embargoed until 12:01 a.m. ET on the date the paper is scheduled to be delivered. Please note that this is a new embargo policy for the AERA Annual Meeting.

Press Badges and Press Room

Badges must be picked up on site in the press room. Location of the press room TBD.

Press Room Hours

Thursday, April 27 11:00 am - 5:30 pm

Friday, April 28 8:00 am - 5:30 pm

Saturday, April 29 8:00 am - 5:30 pm

Sunday, April 30 8:00 am - 5:30 pm

Monday, May 1 8:00 am - 12:00 pm

Social Media

The hashtag for the 2017 Annual Meeting is #AERA17. You may also find us on Facebook and Twitter.

About AERA

The American Educational Research Association (AERA) is the largest national interdisciplinary research association devoted to the scientific study of education and learning. Founded in 1916, AERA advances knowledge about education, encourages scholarly inquiry related to education, and promotes the use of research to improve education and serve the public good.

###