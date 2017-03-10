 
< Previous Article Return to Article List Next Article >

The Future of Astronomy: ALMA and the Next Generation VLA – A Newswise Live Expert Panel Discussion

Article ID: 671027

Released: 10-Mar-2017 1:35 PM EST

Source Newsroom: Newswise

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
  • Share

  • Credit: ESO/C. Malin

    The Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA).

MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Space, Particle Physics, Physics, Featured: DailyWire

Save the Date: 30 March 2017; 9–10 AM ET



The Future of Astronomy: ALMA and the Next Generation VLA – Live Expert Panel discussion


Two of the most iconic telescopes on Earth – the Very Large Array, or VLA as its known, and ALMA, the trailblazing Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array – are helping us understand our cosmic origins, but their stories are just beginning. New technology and future expansions will greatly enhance their abilities, revealing never-before-seen details of the cosmos. Two astronomers explain the latest discoveries and future upgrades for these powerful instruments.



Space is limited and advance registration is required.
Register here


COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

Comment/Share

Share

Leave a comment...





Chat now!