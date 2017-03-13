Newswise — In anticipation of its April 8 grand opening, the 18,000-square-foot GoCreate makerspace at Wichita State University will soon offer memberships and membership assistance to creators of all ages and experience.

This unique space, located in the Experiential Engineering Building on WSU’s Innovation Campus, is a location where anyone can design, create and build almost anything.

It’s a place to meet, collaborate and make things happen. It’s part manufacturing plant, part design studio and part garage workshop where members will have access to sophisticated equipment and training, shared work spaces and a supportive community.

Anyone with a membership and an idea can take advantage of GoCreate’s tools and equipment — beyond the reach of most DIYers — and expert training.

Studios include:

• 3D Printing

• Plan

• Textiles

• Metals

• Wood

• Finishing

A supportive community, which includes trained mentors on-hand throughout the space, will help members create prototypes and complete projects.

GoCreate is open to anyone – high school and college students, professionals, hobbyists, artists and more. Children can join or come with members as a guest on a regular basis.

Memberships will be available starting April 1. Basic memberships are $125 a month. Student rates are $83 a month, $375 a semester and $250 in the summer. Veteran and senior citizen rates are $99 a month.

Individuals who would like to join GoCreate, but don’t have the financial means to do so, can apply for membership assistance to cover the cost of membership and training for six months, which can be extended for an additional six months. Funding for this program was made possible by Koch Industries and the Fred and Mary Koch Foundation.

GoCreate is central to the mission of Wichita State — to be an essential educational, cultural and economic driver for Kansas and the greater public good.

# # # # #