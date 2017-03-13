Newswise — John G. Rice, vice chairman of General Electric, will deliver the main address at the graduation ceremony of the Johns Hopkins Carey Business School on Tuesday, May 23, 2017, at the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall in Baltimore.

Bernard T. Ferrari, dean of the Carey Business School, said, “As a top executive of one of the world’s outstanding corporations, John Rice can lay claim to a record of immense accomplishment. I’m sure all of us who will attend the ceremony, especially our graduating students, will find great value in John’s insights. We are proud that he will be our graduation speaker.”

Rice began his GE career in 1978 and has held several leadership positions with the corporation, based both in the United States and in other global markets including Hong Kong, Singapore, and Canada. Immediately before his current role, he served as vice chairman of GE and president and CEO of GE Technology Infrastructure; from 2005 to 2007 as vice chairman of GE’s industrial and infrastructure businesses; from 2000 to 2005 as president and CEO of GE Energy; and from 1997 to 2000 as president and CEO of GE Transportation.

In November 2010, the GE Board of Directors named Rice to lead the company’s global operations based in Hong Kong.

Rice holds a bachelor of arts degree in economics from Hamilton College in Clinton, New York, and remains on its board of trustees. He is also a trustee of Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia, and serves on several other boards including those of the International Advisory Board of the King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals, Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Foundation in Atlanta.

Accredited by the AACSB, the Johns Hopkins Carey Business School is the business school of Johns Hopkins University. Established in 2007, the Carey Business School’s mission supports business knowledge development and education through its own initiatives, innovations, and collaborative programs across Johns Hopkins University. Carey creates and shares knowledge that shapes business practices while educating business leaders who will grow economies and societies, and are exemplary citizens.

