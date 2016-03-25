What

The “Ride for the Cure NM” event is an annual motorcycle ride to raise money and awareness for cancer treatment and research in New Mexico.

Why

The ride benefits patient programs and cancer research at The University of New Mexico Comprehensive Cancer Center. The ride started 11 years ago with just 12 riders and has grown to include more than 1,000.

This year’s ride will run from Molly’s Bar in Tijeras to the Wildlife West Nature Park in Edgewood. The ride is open to all motorcyclists for a $20.00 entry fee; passengers are $5.00 more. The event in Edgewood will feature food, shopping and music, and entrance to the Nature Park will be available for a $5 entry fee.

When

Saturday, March 25, 2016.

Registration opens at 11:00 am, ride begins at 12:00 noon.

Where

Ride will start at Molly’s Bar, 546 NM State Hwy 333 Tijeras, NM 87059.

Ride ends at Wildlife West Nature Park, 87 North Frontage Road, Edgewood, NM 87015.

Interviews

Gina Felix, Ride for the Cure NM, 505-315-6588

Contact

Dorothy Hornbeck, JKPR, 505-340-5929, dhornbeck@jameskorenchen.com

About the UNM Comprehensive Cancer Center

The University of New Mexico Comprehensive Cancer Center is the Official Cancer Center of New Mexico and the only National Cancer Institute-designated Cancer Center in a 500-mile radius. Its 125 board-certified oncology specialty physicians include cancer surgeons in every specialty (abdominal, thoracic, bone and soft tissue, neurosurgery, genitourinary, gynecology, and head and neck cancers), adult and pediatric hematologists/medical oncologists, gynecologic oncologists, and radiation oncologists. They, along with more than 500 other cancer healthcare professionals (nurses, pharmacists, nutritionists, navigators, psychologists and social workers), provided cancer care for nearly 60 percent of the adults and children in New Mexico affected by cancer. They treated 11,249 patients in 84,875 ambulatory clinic visits in addition to in-patient hospitalizations at UNM Hospital. These patients came from every county in the State. More than 12 percent of these patients participated in cancer clinical trials testing new cancer treatments and 35 percent of patients participated in other clinical research studies, including tests of novel cancer prevention strategies and cancer genome sequencing. The 130 cancer research scientists affiliated with the UNMCCC were awarded almost $60 million in federal and private grants and contracts for cancer research projects and published 301 high quality publications. Promoting economic development, they filed more than 30 new patents in FY16, and since 2010, have launched 11 new biotechnology start-up companies. Scientists associated with the UNMCCC Cancer Control & Disparities have conducted more than 60 statewide community-based cancer education, prevention, screening, and behavioral intervention studies involving more than 10,000 New Mexicans. Finally, the physicians, scientists and staff have provided education and training experiences to more than 230 high school, undergraduate, graduate, and postdoctoral fellowship students in cancer research and cancer health care delivery. Learn more at www.cancer.unm.edu.