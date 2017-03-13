Newswise — Clarkson University alumnus David K. Heacock of Los Gatos, Calif., has been elected to the University's Board of Trustees.



Heacock is senior vice president and manager of Texas Instruments Silicon Valley Analog (SVA). SVA was formed through the acquisition of National Semiconductor, one of Silicon Valley’s original semiconductor companies with a heritage of technical innovation dating back more than 50 years.

Based in Silicon Valley, Heacock provides strategic leadership to develop game-changing solutions that solve the real-world analog signal chain and power management problems facing global system manufacturers.

Previously, he led worldwide strategy and operations for High Volume Analog and Logic (HVAL), where he helped transition its product portfolio into a growth contributor for TI. Before that, Heacock was vice president of Portable Power Management, with overall responsibilities that included product development and product definition. He also managed TI’s battery management product line and has a long history in low-power battery operated components.

Heacock began his career with TI in 1999 when the company acquired Unitrode Corporation, where he was the director of its portable power products. He joined Unitrode in 1998 through its acquisition of Benchmarq Microelectrics, a successful start-up company focused on battery management, where he had served in various new product development and marketing roles since 1990.

Heacock earned his bachelor of science degree in industrial distribution from Clarkson. He received his master of business administration from the University of North Texas, where he is currently a member of the advisory board of the Department of Finance, Insurance, Real Estate, and Law. Heacock also serves on the board of directors of the TI Foundation.

