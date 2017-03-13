American Academy of Diplomacy and Texas Tech University to Host Second Annual Ambassadors' Forum
The ambassadors will discuss diplomatic challenges faced by the new administration of President Donald Trump.
Newswise — MEDIA – Visiting ambassadors will hold a brief press conference for media from 10:15 to 11 a.m. March 27 in the International Cultural Center, Room 105, followed by one-on-one interviews from 11-11:30 a.m. Please contact Camille Patterson, camille.patterson@ttu.edu, to schedule one-on-one interviews.
The American Academy of Diplomacy (AAD) and the Texas Tech University Office of International Affairs will host the second annual Ambassadors’ Forum at 5:30 p.m. March 27 to discuss the diplomatic challenges faced by the new administration of President Donald Trump. Among the challenges may be adequate funding for diplomacy and how the State Department’s strength is essential to the success of national security goals.
The dynamic panel discussion will feature four AAD members with different perspectives on foreign policy gained from more than 100 years of combined foreign service experience. Three specific cases will be examined, with John Beyrle, former ambassador to the Russian Federation and Bulgaria, serving as moderator of the debate, “Changing Constants: Diplomatic Challenges for the New Administration” and touching on the topic of Russia.
Panelists are:
- Ronald Neumann is the former Deputy Assistant Secretary of State and ambassador to Algeria, Bahrain and Afghanistan. Neumann will address the challenge of violent Islamic radicalism and the Islamic State.
- Kathleen Stephens is the former ambassador to Korea and Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs. Stephens will provide her perspective on whether the U.S. will maintain its role of stabilizing Asia.
- Kurt Volker is the former ambassador to NATO and Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs. Volker will share his views on the future of the security of Western Europe.
“The American Academy of Diplomacy includes some of our nation’s most senior and knowledgeable diplomats and other foreign affairs specialists, and we are pleased to have this distinguished group coming to share their insight into the world’s current foreign policy challenges,” said Ambassador Tibor Nagy, vice provost for International Affairs. “Texas Tech is delighted to partner with the Center for Global Understanding and The CH Foundation in sponsoring this annual event.”
The 5:30 p.m. panel discussion will be held in the International Cultural Center auditorium, located at 601 Indiana Ave., and is free and open to the public.
Advance interviews are possible with Ambassador Neumann. Please send requests to ideprado@academyofdiplomacy.org.
For more information, please visit the Texas Tech Ambassadors Forum website.
