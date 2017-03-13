



The American Academy of Diplomacy (AAD) and the Texas Tech University Office of International Affairs will host the second annual Ambassadors’ Forum at 5:30 p.m. March 27 to discuss the diplomatic challenges faced by the new administration of President Donald Trump. Among the challenges may be adequate funding for diplomacy and how the State Department’s strength is essential to the success of national security goals.

The dynamic panel discussion will feature four AAD members with different perspectives on foreign policy gained from more than 100 years of combined foreign service experience. Three specific cases will be examined, with John Beyrle, former ambassador to the Russian Federation and Bulgaria, serving as moderator of the debate, “Changing Constants: Diplomatic Challenges for the New Administration” and touching on the topic of Russia.