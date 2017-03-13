Cities along the Northeast coast, including New York City, are preparing for more than a foot of snow and strong winds as Winter Storm Stella moves in.

Mark Wysocki, a meteorologist who specializes in forecasting and weather analysis at the Northeast Regional Climate Center, expects blizzard conditions to arrive Tuesday morning, and says this may not be the last big storm of the season.

Bio: http://www.eas.cornell.edu/people/profile.cfm?netid=mww3

Wysocki says:



“It’s not unusual for us to have winter storms of this magnitude during March. We can still expect these types of storms through mid-April. With the current storm pattern, we may not be done with storms like this yet.”

“The southern low will bring the necessary moisture and the northern low will bring the extra vertical lift to create significant snowfalls starting late tonight across Virginia. The two lows will merge during Tuesday afternoon when the snowfall intensity increases, at times one to two inches an hour, across Pennsylvania, central New York and into southern New England.

“By Tuesday morning, the surface low will produce blizzard conditions along the coastal areas of southeastern New York, Connecticut, and Massachusetts.