Congressman Donald M. Payne, Jr., Visits Rutgers Cancer Institute at University Hospital

Advances in Colorectal Cancer Research and Screening Awareness Discussed

  • Credit: Debbie Vogel

    From left: Karen Knudsen, PhD, AACR Science Policy and Government Affairs Committee member and director, Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center at Jefferson University; Justin Sambol, MD, senior associate dean for clinical affairs, Rutgers New Jersey Medical School; Congressman Donald M. Payne, Jr.; John N. Kastanis, MBA, FACHE, president and chief executive officer, University Hospital; Steven K. Libutti, MD, FACS, director, Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey; Susan Goodin, PharmD, interim director, Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey at University Hospital; Bruce G. Haffty, MD, chair, radiation oncology, Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey.

    Congressman Donald M. Payne, Jr. (left), learns more about research being conducted in the laboratory of Ian Whitehead, PhD, (right) on a tour of Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey at University Hospital in Newark.

    Congressman Donald M. Payne, Jr. (right), learns more about local challenges and barriers to colorectal cancer screening in his district from University Hospital President and CEO John N. Kastanis, MBA, FACHE (center) during a roundtable discussion with healthcare leaders from Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and Karen Knudsen, PhD, American Association for Cancer Research member and director, Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center at Jefferson University on the topic of progress against cancer. Steven K. Libutti, MD, FACS, (left) director of Rutgers Cancer Institute and other representatives discussed the need for robust, predictable and sustained funding dedicated to the prevention, detection, diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Also discussed was the promise of precision medicine and efforts to develop better strategies for profiling tumors. Dr. Libutti said, “Science has caught up with imagination, but we need the resources to push it forward.”

    Congressman Donald M. Payne, Jr. (right), meets with colorectal cancer survivor Robert Griffin on a tour of Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey at University Hospital in Newark.

    • Newswise — Newark, N.J. - March 13, 2016 - Representatives of the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR), Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and University Hospital attended a recent roundtable with Congressman Donald M. Payne, Jr. The roundtable discussion highlighted collaborative efforts that have resulted in significant advances in cancer research, using the example of early detection and prevention in colorectal cancer, the importance of robust and sustained funding for lifesaving medical research, and other important issues such as access to care and cancer disparities. Also discussed was the promise of precision medicine and efforts to develop better strategies for profiling tumors. The visit culminated with a tour of the patient library, laboratories and the treatment infusion area at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey at University Hospital.

