Newswise — The Full-Time MBA program at UC Irvine’s Paul Merage School of Business has moved up four spots to rank 44th among the nation’s Top MBA Programs in the 2018 Best Business Schools rankings released today by U.S. News & World Report.



“Our continued ascent this year in the rankings can be attributed primarily to the success of our career center in getting students placed in jobs upon graduation and at three months out. Also, our continued focus on personalized attention, keeping each and every student engaged with connections to our alumni and our strong corporate partner community has contributed,” said Jon Kaplan, assistant dean and director of the Full-Time MBA Program at the Merage School.



“This current U.S. News & World Report ranking reinforces the Merage School placement among the top 10 percent of accredited programs in the U.S.,” said Dean Eric Spangenberg. “Our students are the beneficiaries of our efforts to enhance our programs and curriculum, and strengthen ties with recruiters and the business community. They continue to benefit as we maintain our focus on them and our ability to deliver the highest quality MBA education possible.”

U.S. News Methodology for Full-Time MBA Programs

The U.S. News full-time MBA ranking was based on survey of 471 master’s programs in business administration accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business. A weighted average of eight indicators was used including: Quality Assessment (40 percent) made up of two surveys: one of business school deans and directors of accredited MBA programs (25 percent of this measure) and a second survey of corporate recruiters and company contacts who hired MBA graduates (15 percent of this measure); Placement Success (35 percent) which included starting salary and bonus (40 percent of this measure), employment rates at graduation (20 percent of this measure) and employment rates at three months (40 percent of this measure); and, Student Selectivity (25 percent) based on GMAT and GRE scores (65 percent of this measure), average undergraduate grade-point average (30 percent of this measure), and proportion of applicants who were accepted (5 percent of this measure). The full rankings report can be found at www.usnews.com/grad.

About The Paul Merage School of Business at UC Irvine

The Paul Merage School of Business at UC Irvine offers four dynamic MBA programs – plus PhD, specialty masters and undergraduate business degrees – that graduate world-ready business leaders with the exceptional ability to grow their organizations through strategic innovation, analytical decision-making, information technology and collaborative execution. While the Merage School is relatively young, it has quickly grown to consistently rank among the top five percent of all business programs worldwide through exceptional student recruitment, world-class faculty, a strong alumni network, and close relationships with both individual business executives and global corporations. Additional information is available at merage.uci.edu.

