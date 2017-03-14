Newswise — CLEVELAND—(March 14, 2017)—Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine is ranked among the top 25 research-oriented medical schools in the nation, and No. 1 in Ohio, according to the annual ranking of graduate schools released today by U.S. News & World Report.

“We are delighted to be recognized for our achievements as an outstanding institution of biomedical learning and discovery,” said Pamela Davis, MD, PhD, dean of Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and the university’s senior vice president for medical affairs. “Our continued placement among the top 25 medical schools in the United States and as number one in Ohio reflects the quality of our faculty and students and our long-term commitment to excellence in medical education and research.”

This year, Case Western Reserve School University School of Medicine was ranked 25th in the nation. The publication’s analysis for the School of Medicine’s ranking includes both the university track and Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine track for medical students, as well as multiple graduate programs.

The rankings are based on two broad sets of factors: 1) statistical criteria such as amount of research funding obtained by faculty members, faculty-to-student ratios, and measurable qualifications of admitted students, such as Medical College Admission Test scores; and 2) peer assessments from medical school deans nationally, as well as residency program directors. The statistical and peer assessments were conducted in the fall of 2016 and early this year.

“We are proud that the excellence of our academic program continues to attract students who are among the finest in the nation,” added Dean Davis.

“Our instructional programs have long been at the forefront of medical education,” said Vice Dean for Medical Education Patricia Thomas, MD, FACP. “This includes the pioneering Western Reserve 2 curriculum, which unites the disciplines of public health and medicine into a single program of study. Another hallmark here at CWRU is our interprofessional educational programs, in which medical, dental, nursing, and social work students learn together and from each other. And all of our medical students must produce their own original research.”

In 2016 the school’s total amount received for research funding from the National Institutes of Health, the primary source of support for biomedical research in the United States, topped 2015’s figure by more than $14 million.

Dean Davis added, “We are also very proud of the many ways that we introduce our students to the importance of community involvement, ranging from helping reduce infant mortality to quitting smoking and improving nutrition. It also includes providing first-year students with clinical experiences that increase their understanding of the challenges involved in delivering care to the city’s low-income populations.”

In addition Dean Davis said, “As we enter our 175th anniversary year, we’re excited about our future in research, education and community engagement.”

For more information about Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, please visit: http://case.edu/medicine.