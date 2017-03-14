Newswise — PHILADELPHIA, March 14, 2017 –– The Part-Time and Global MBA programs at Temple University’s Fox School of Business continue to reach new heights.

The Fox Part-Time MBA program improved nine places to reach No. 7 nationally, its highest ranking in program history, according to U.S. News & World Report. In the last four years, the Fox Part-Time MBA has soared 46 places in U.S. News’ rankings to reach this year’s top 10. It remains the top-ranked part-time program in the Philadelphia region.

Fox’s Global MBA – the school’s flagship, full-time program – also jumped nine spots and similarly achieved its best U.S. News ranking, at No. 32 nationally.

These rankings are part of U.S. News’ 2018 Best Graduate Schools rankings, released March 14. The Fox School is the nation’s only AACSB-accredited business school with a top-5-ranked online MBA program, a top-10-ranked part-time program, and a top-35-ranked full-time program. (In January, U.S. News ranked Fox’s Online MBA No. 1 nationally for a third consecutive year.)

What’s more, the Fox Global MBA also came in No. 1 nationally with the highest job-placement rates for its students: 100 percent within three months of graduation, and 91.9 percent at graduation.

“Here at Fox, the momentum surrounding our collective suite of graduate-degree programs is showing no signs of slowing,” said Dean M. Moshe Porat. “The latest U.S. News rankings reflect our commitment to delivering globally recognized business education. That’s why these latest rankings generate such great pride.”

All Fox MBA students provide professional-grade strategic solutions to paying clients in projects coordinated by the Fox Management Consulting (Fox MC) Practice, the school’s well-known capstone course. Additionally, all students at Fox have access to its renowned Center for Student Professional Development (CSPD), a comprehensive resource focused on preparing students for entry into the professional business environment. CSPD oversees internship and job placement for both undergraduate- and graduate-level students at Fox.

The 2018 edition of U.S. News’ Best Graduate Schools rankings is available at www.usnews.com/grad.

