 
< Previous Article Return to Article List Next Article >

Why Do People Switch Their Language?

Interdisciplinary diffusion as the connection between physics and linguistics

Article ID: 671158

Released: 14-Mar-2017 7:05 AM EDT

Source Newsroom: University of Vienna

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
  • Share

  • Credit: Katharina Prochazka, Faculty of Physics, University of Vienna

    Physical diffusion, the movement of atoms (left), and linguistic diffusion, the movement of language(s) (right), sound like two very different things, but similar methods can be used to study both. Using a technique based on models of physical diffusion, it was possible to describe why people in Carinthia, Austria, switch their language. Interaction among the speakers was identified as the main driving force for the language shift.

  • Credit: Katharina Prochazka, Faculty of Physics, University of Vienna

    The animation shows the simulated percentage of Slovenian speakers in southern Carinthia, Austria, for the years 1880 until 1910—the higher the percentage the darker the colour. Using a diffusion model, it was possible to describe why people switch their language in this region. Interaction among the speakers was identified as the main driving force for the language shift.

MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CITATIONS

PNAS

CHANNELS
Physics, Speech & Language, PNAS, Local - New York Metro, All Journal News
KEYWORDS
  • University of Vienna, Language, Physics, Linguistics, Interdisciplinary diffusion,
  • Globalization, Katharina Prochazka, Gero Vogl , language shift, Carinthia,
  • PNAS
  • + Show More

    • Newswise — In physics, the movement of particles over time and space is called diffusion. Models of physical diffusion can also be applied to describe the movement of other things – even those that have nothing to do with physics at first sight. "The term interdisciplinary diffusion means using methods from physics to describe the spread of animals, diseases, rumours – or, in our case, languages. This approach allows us to study large amounts of data and play with different scenarios", explains the study author Katharina Prochazka, a physicist and linguist.

    "Microscopic" view of language movement
    The interdisciplinary study is based on the principle of cellular automata which is combined here for the first time with detailed empirical data. In this method, the study area is divided into small cells which are all viewed individually as under a microscope. As a result, it is possible to capture changes in language movement on a very small scale. At the same time, the whole region is recorded and described—an advantage compared to other approaches which often only consider the percentage of speakers in the population and offer no information about spatial distribution.

    Interaction as the driving force
    In their research, Katharina Prochazka and Gero Vogl followed the language movement in Southern Carinthia, Austria, during the periods 1880-1910 and 1971-2001. In this region, two languages – Slovenian and German – interact with each other in an exceptionally well-documented linguistic "ecosystem". "Our computer simulations show that interaction with other speakers of the same language is the driving force for language spread and retreat. The number of speakers of a language in the same village and the neighbourhood is, therefore, the most important factor. We were able to demonstrate and quantify this using physical methods", reports Katharina Prochazka. The model developed in the study thus contributes to the fundamental understanding of language shift which happens in many places around the world and mostly affects minority languages.

    Publication in "PNAS":
    Quantifying the driving factors for language shift in a bilingual region, Katharina Prochazka, Gero Vogl, PNAS (2017),
    DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1617252114

    Project website: http://dcs.univie.ac.at/languagediffusion

    COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

    Comment/Share

    Share

    Leave a comment...





    Chat now!